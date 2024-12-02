AimBrain rolls out anti-fraud lip sync authentication

In order to overcome some of the inefficiencies of traditional defences against facial biometric fraud, the biometrics company has developed an algorithm that uses both visual and audio data to detect a real person, not a presentation attack. The solution is designed to prove liveliness and counter sophisticated spoofing technologies, and provides AimBrain customers with stronger user authentication by combining facial recognition with a spoken challenge and lip movement analysis.

By asking a user to say a randomised number to the camera, the technology now not only authenticates their face against a template but verifies that the numbers match the prompt and analyses the synchronisation between the voice and lip movement.

AimBrain has said it is first to market with this unique combination of visual and audio syncing, which can be used across any industry in place of any process that uses passwords or two factor authentication.