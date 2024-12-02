AimBrain raises GBP 4 mln to tackle fraud in banking sector

AimBrain is developing an authentication service using biometrics to track how a customer interacts with a specific device, including touch pressure, typing speed, and whether the users handshakes when holding their phone or tablet.

Users can be asked by the companys service to step up the evaluation, to include facial or voice recognition as well, if there is any uncertainty in the behavioural analysis of the customer using the app.

The fundraising round, led by venture capital company BGF Ventures, will help AimBrain expand across its offices, located in South Africa, Nigeria and UAE.