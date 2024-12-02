AimBrain provides biometric authentication for BlackBerry Dynamics users

Biometric Identity as-a-Service, or BIDaaS, means that user identities are authenticated server-side, ensuring the digital identity is linked to a person, not a device. AimBrain’s BIDaaS solution is underpinned by a proprietary deep learning engine, to continue to ‘learn’ a person, and it was recently granted a patent in conditional biometrics to register a user’s behavioural, voice and face in a variety of contexts, for greater authentication accuracy.

The app, which incorporates voice and facial biometric verification modules, replaces passwords with biometric data. BlackBerry Dynamics users can register for a free pilot by visiting AimBrain Authenticator for BlackBerry Dynamics.