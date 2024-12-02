AimBrain partners iDENprotect to enhance authentication solution

AimBrain is a Biometric Identity as-a-Service (BIDaaS) platform that provides step-up facial, voice and behavioural authentication, and together with the software company has created a next generation ‘device-plus-identity’ authentication solution to combat unauthorised systems access and fraudulent transactions.

AimBrain combines voice, facial and behavioural biometrics with cloud-based authentication to enable multi-module identity authentication, and its technology is underpinned by proprietary deep learning, building an increasingly accurate profile of a user over time. iDENprotect technology is being used by global blue chip organisations in different industry sectors such as financial services, government and energy.

The companies have not yet offered a timeline for the launch of their joint solution, but with the EU’s PSD2 regulations required to be translated into legislation by January 13th, we could expect it soon.