A.ID partners with iDenfy to ensure clients' AML and KYC compliance

A.ID recognised that identity verification is one of the most critical components in KYC/KYB and set out to find a suitable partner to fill the position. The reputation, customer approach, and fast response time have led A.ID to choose iDenfy, an identity verification company.

The company has set out to make compliance accessible and reliable for industries adhering to regulations. Its mission is to create and maintain trust between customers and financial services and it provides compliance as a service to the clients seeking to do the same.