ai to address fraud in payments with new Research Council

The focus for the RC, is on releasing human creativity within the payments landscape, by automating tasks to stop fraud. The purpose of the RC is to develop the solution roadmap for ai and to create solutions that can be adapted to automate not just fraud, but also other areas of the business such as credit scoring, credit monitoring, gateway switching and interchange optimization.

The ai Corporation is a fraud and risk management company that provides solutions to global financial institutions, international merchants and other payment service providers.