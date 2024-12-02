ai helps banks fighting fraud with new machine learning products

ai’s SmartSuite of machine-learning technology gives banks the opportunity to deploy their own rules into any fraud platform including ai’s rules engine RiskNet, mitigating ACH fraud regardless of how it is perpetrated. This could include account takeover, ‘man in the middle’ fraud and/or social engineering.

SmartScore, one of six products within their SmartSuite, creates neural models using artificial intelligence and automated machine learning techniques, to recognise patterns and trends in fraud. These provide transaction risk scores to be used in conjunction with user-defined rules and parameter mapping.

By constantly refreshing the data available, SmartScore provides an up to date risk score based on current trends, ensuring that RiskNet or any third party fraud platform users are not reviewing unnecessary alerts.

The ai Corporation is a fraud and risk management company that provides solutions to global financial institutions, international merchants and other payment service providers. For more information about ai Corporation please check the profile in the company database.