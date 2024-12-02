ai Corporation buys PayVector

PayVector supports all types of payments processing through multiple channels, including ecommerce, m-commerce, mail/telephone orders and cards.

Already fully integrated into the PayVector gateway, ai’s multi-dimensional fraud detection system is based on a self-service rules engine. It operates through user-defined rules and parameter mapping, supplemented by artificial intelligence and automated machine-learning techniques.

Robin Whitehead, director PayVector, said, the combination of the PayVector gateway and ai’s fraud detection system will enable both merchants and partners to run their businesses using the features of the payment platform, with the confidence that their transactions are protected by a fraud prevention system.

ai Corporation is a fraud and risk management company that provides solutions to global financial institutions, international merchants and other payment service providers. For more information about ai Corporation please check the profile in the company database.