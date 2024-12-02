Ahrvo Labs partners with MX Technologies





Following this announcement, Ahrvo Labs is expected to integrate MX Technologies’ suite of solutions in order to optimise its overall identity and transaction management systems, while also streamlining onboarding processes for customers and clients based in the US.







More information on the partnership

Throughout this partnership, financial solutions and payment providers that use Ahrvo for its Know Your Customer (KYC) and Know Your Business (KYB) processes will be given the possibility to further improve the procedure of identity verification, as well as reduce transaction risk by leveraging MX’s Instant Account Verification (IAV), Account Owner Identification, Data Enhancement, and Account Aggregation services.

In addition, both customers and small businesses will be enabled to quickly and securely connect and verify their account data and information, while also providing access to their comprehensive and detailed account history spanning up to 24 months.

Financial providers that are leveraging the Ahrvo Labs Portable Identity Gateway will be allowed to gain optimised insights into user risk and account balances, with consumer-permission information that is aggregated and improved by MX. Through the use of this solution, companies will be given the possibility to access a better-informed decision-making process before initiating fund transfers. This will include push or pull ACH transactions, as well as other types of payments.

Both Ahrvo Labs and MX Technologies will focus on simplifying the KYC and KYB processes for financial solution providers, while also ensuring that the process of gaining permission for more accurate and reliable information is delivered to them in a secure and efficient manner. With the incorporation of MX, financial providers will be enabled to tap into financial data intelligence that was developed in order to improve security, mitigate risk, as well as reduce the type of fraud associated with funding wallets, bank accounts, or other financial services. At the same time, providers will be allowed to use customers’ transaction histories in order to optimise and inform comprehensive credit and risk underwriting.

Furthermore, the partnership will enable banking providers to make more informed decisions while leveraging Ahrvo Banks 20+ identity, document, and transaction management decisions to streamline onboarding and client lifecycle management, aiming to meet the needs, preferences, and demands of individuals and businesses in the US. Both companies will prioritise remaining compliant with the laws and regulatory requirements of the local industry, while also focusing on accelerating the development of the local financial landscape.



