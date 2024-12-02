AGNITiO launches KIVOX Mobile 5.0 voice biometrics solution

This Voice iD engine is able to perform fixed phrase, free phrase and now natural speech authentication to identify and authenticate users in embedded devices and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Users can now authenticate using short natural speech commands in any language. KIVOX Mobile 5.0 can be embedded locally on devices for added security and privacy, or used in traditional server mode.

AGNITiO is a global provider of voice biometrics solutions in government and commercial sectors. KIVOX is a voice biometrics product family targeted at the corporate sector. AGNITiO is a founding member of the FIDO Alliance (Fast IDentity Online), which is dedicated to delivering open standards for strong multi-factor authentication.