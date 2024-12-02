Agilysys closes agreement with payment solution

b4easypost is now available to users of Lodging Management System, or LMS, Agilysys’ property management system. Agilysys provides a range of digital services to the hospitality industry around the world.

B4checkin is the creator of a suite of cloud-based software that allows hotels to carry out online reservations, check-ins, feedback and other functions. The company’s b4easypost is an interactive platform that boosts data security, enabling guests and meeting planners to make deposits and payments to hotels and resorts.

The solution eliminates credit card authorization forms, which are labor-intensive for businesses, inconvenient for customers, and are not PCI compliant.