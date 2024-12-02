Agility Forex integrates AU10TIX for ID fraud prevention

AU10TIX BOS enables an automated process of ID image auto-classification, fraud detection and content extraction together with sub-optimal image qualities and non-MRZ/non-barcode IDs. Agility Forex has also chosen AU10TIX BOS to boost fraud protection and meet the regulatory compliance.

AU10TIX, a fully owned subsidiary of ICTS International, provides solutions for automating the capture, classification, authentication and conversion of ID documents and document images to workable digital records.

Agility Forex is an international payment specialist company offering online foreign exchange spot and forward pricing and settlement.