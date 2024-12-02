African association launches biometric identification for payments

Working in partnership with MasterCard and Visa, the technology is designed to ensure interoperable solutions in South Africa.

The specification enables a range of biometric solutions, from fingerprint verification to palm, voice, iris, or facial biometrics. However, the focus of the launch on 26 July was fingerprint identification.

PASA said biometric verification is intended to prevent fraud as well as make it easier to pay securely.

PASA does not plan to make the standard mandatory for banks and other places that handle card payments.