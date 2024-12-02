Africa aims for better online security features

Experts from the Africa Domain Name System Forum have called for more rapid implementation of security mechanisms on the central elements of the internet infrastructure and recommended the use of DNS security (DNSSEC) extensions to counter the issue.

Kenyas country code Top Level Domain name registry (KENIC) has implemented DNSSEC. Kenya is also one of the few countries whose government has committed to a PKI implementation, which it began work on in March 2013, although the task remains unfinished. DNSSEC is a set of extensions to the Domain Name System which authenticate and verify certain data for DNS clients and can complement PKI.

A PKI is a complex undertaking in that it includes not only hardware and software, but also people and procedures to enable the use of digital certificates and public-key encryption. The payoff is a more secure environment where internet users are able to verify that a website or online service is genuine and they have confidence that the online server they are communicating with can be trusted.