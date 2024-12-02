Aeriandi meets PCI compliance with automatic speech recognition tech

The ASR technology is designed to help its customers, usually contact centres, offer a PCI compliant payment option to callers who cannot use the telephone keypad. Typically, contact centres use dual tone, multi frequency (DTMF) technology to enable callers to make secure payments over the phone. This involves manually entering credit card details using the telephone keypad. ASR technology extends this secure payment capability to callers who are unable to use this method.

When the caller speaks their payment details, Aeriandi’s ASR uses voice-to-text technology to capture, convert and verify the information before processing the payment. Cardholder data is then relayed to the Payment Service Provider (PSP) via Aeriandi’s secure private cloud, without the information entering the contact centre.

The call is only muted to the operator while the caller gives their details, but strict controls ensure the customer is immediately returned into contact if they take too long, or as soon as their payment details are accepted or denied. The technology is now widely available to all customers via its cloud-hosted secure payments platform.