Aella App, Amazon use Amazon Rekognition to empower underbanked Nigerians

Aella App is Nigeria-based single-point financial service and payment solution provider. The companies plan to offer access to credit and financial services by using Amazon Rekognition for identity verification. Amazon Rekognition is a fully managed computer vision service and it enables developers to analyse images and videos for face identification and verification, media intelligence, custom industrial automation, and workplace safety.

Aella App is taking advantage of cutting-edge AI technologies and using biometric identity verification on its mobile application, facilitating the accuracy of facial verification by over 40%. This reduces verification errors, increases credit approval speed, provides scalability, and drives financial inclusivity for everyone.