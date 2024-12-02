Adyen reveals RevenueProtect risk management solution

RevenueProtect combines Adyen’s transaction data and technology and is aimed at finding the optimal balance between fraud prevention and a frictionless payment experience. The solution is built on a customizable risk rules engine that leverages machine learning and industry-specific data.

RevenueProtects keystone feature, ShopperDNA, combines device fingerprinting, algorithmic matching and behavioral analytics to create a clear view of the shopper behind every transaction. Based on all the available data, RevenueProtect assigns a fraud score to each transaction. Good shoppers are approved, and proceed unhindered. Similarly, known fraudsters are instantly denied.

For those high-risk shoppers that can’t be instantly approved or denied, the Dynamic Decisioning Engine routes the transactions to additional security checks, such as 3D Secure, or in the few remaining cases, manual review.

RevenueProtect is currently available to all Adyen customers.

Adyen is a payments technology company that provides businesses a single global platform to accept payments globally. Adyen enables businesses to process payments across online, mobile and Point-of-Sale (POS) with over 250 payment methods and 187 transaction currencies. The company serves more than 3,500 businesses and four of the five largest US internet companies, including Facebook, Netflix, Uber, Airbnb, Dropbox, Spotify, Groupon, Evernote, Booking.com, Viagogo, Yelp, Vodafone, Mango, O’Neill, SoundCloud, KLM and JustFab.

