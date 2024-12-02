Adyen launches Score to identify malicious platform users

By leveraging data insights analysing the platform merchant's data and flagging unusual platform user behaviour, Score helps Adyen's merchants prevent misuse of the platform. As Score provides insights via a broad set of risk signals, the feature is of significant support for platform merchants' compliance procedures. By improving effectiveness and reducing time spent on platform user security reviews, Score increases operational scalability for platforms.

Score is the newest addition to the company's offering for platforms. GoFundMe, the global online fundraising platform, is one of Adyen's first merchants to implement Score during the past six months.

