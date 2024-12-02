Adyen and Microsoft launch Network Token Optimization

According to the press release, by adopting Network Token Optimization, merchants like Microsoft are able to realise significantly more revenue due to increased authorisation rates.

Moreover, Adyen and Microsoft have been working together since July 2015, starting with European acquiring. Today, Adyen processes payments for Microsoft globally, across all Microsoft products and services. Microsoft utilises multiple Adyen products in addition to Network Token Optimization, including Real-time Account Updater to ensure an improved consumer shopping experience by always charging the most up to date card.

Besides, Adyen also supports various local payment methods in a number of countries for Microsoft, including US-based debit networks, a more recent Adyen development.