Advapay teams up with iSPIRAL to provide its customers with AML and KYC solutions





The partnership will connect the core banking platform with the functionality of iSPIRAL`s RegTek+ solution for AML, KYC, risks and compliance.

The integration with iSPIRAL will be available on the list of ready-to-deploy integrations of Advapay`s core banking platform Macrobank. iSPIRAL`s solution will help Advapay`s clients, digital banks, and financial institutions to spot and avoid suspicious transactions and mitigate money-laundering risks that are necessary to comply with the AML and KYC standards.

As a result, Advapay platform, powered by iSPIRAL` solution will provide AML compliance, PEP and Sanction checks, real-time transaction monitoring, screening, and post-transaction monitoring in an automated mode.