Advanced Logic Analytics releases compliance data analytics solution

ALA OneLogic’s technology is purpose-built to help financial markets companies identify and stop fraudulent and non-compliant behaviour.

Structured data from sources such as trading and pricing systems can be collected and analysed alongside unstructured data, such as from email and instant messaging. By applying machine learning-based analytic techniques, ALA OneLogic continues to apply risk calculations. Communications and other source data are scored against a series of Key Risk Indicators (KRIs) to pick up on any issues that could cause problems.

ALA OneLogic helps firms manage risk and governance, counterparty risk, data security, Basel III, MiFIDII, and other regulations, and it detects and prevents fraud and other compliance-related events.

Advanced Logic Analytics is a provider of enterprise wide big data and finance analytics solutions for buy- and sell-side institutions and other financial companies.