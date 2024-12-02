Advanced Fraud Solutions unveils ITM security report





The report aims to detail the benefits of ITMs for financial institutions, as well as for consumers. It also shows the risks and targeting of ITMs by fraudulent actors, and best practices for ITM deposit security. Moreover, Advanced Fraud Solutions' white paper details what proactive steps banks and credit unions should take to protect themselves against ITM-initiated deposit fraud.

What AFS recommends to prevent losses is an omnichannel, real-time, and data-driven approach. The company also suggests banks and credit unions consider TrueChecks, the industry's check fraud database and comprehensive check fraud prevention solution. This solution integrates into any deposit channel, including ITMs, and delivers real-time responses to counterfeit, NSF, closed account, duplicate, and other fraudulent items. With TrueChecks, financial institutions can take a proactive approach to fraud, ensuring a smooth ITM rollout.