Advanced Fraud Solutions, SQN Banking Systems to work on fraudulent check solutions

Via the collaboration between the deposit fraud detection software company, AFS, and the provider of integrated fraud detection products for the financial industry, SQN, the AFS clients will be equipped with the industry’s premier solution for on-us fraud prevention.

Moreover, the partnership integrates AFS’ transit check fraud detection module – dubbed TrueChecks – with SQN’s suite of cutting-edge solutions designed to prevent on-us fraud at financial institutions. The joint solution aims to help clients detect and prevent fraudulent checks in both their transit and on-us channels. By using TrueChecks and SQN’s SENTRY: Fraud Suite, customers will receive real-time responses on counterfeit, NSF, closed account, duplicate, and other fraudulent transit items. SQN’s SENTRY suite of fraud prevention solutions is designed to stop fraudulent checks drawn on a financial institution’s own accounts.

