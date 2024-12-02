Advanced Fraud Solutions selected by Glory for fraud prevention

The solution will be paired with Glory's TellerInfinity Teller Assisted Service Solution to protect financial institutions from the latest check deposit fraud tactics and help them mitigate fraud-related losses.

TellerInfinity aims to optimise teller resources and support smaller branches, according to the official press release. Glory is a global cash technology solution provider, supporting the financial, retail, cash centre, and gaming industries with cash automation technologies and process engineering services for handling, movement, and management of cash.

TrueChecks features a large check fraud prevention database and is comprised of account level information from financial institutions with over 10 years of historical data from customers, processors, and third-party sources. TrueChecks delivers real-time responses on counterfeit, NSF, Closed Account, Duplicate, and other fraudulent items.