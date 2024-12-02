Advanced Fraud Solutions reveals new account and volume growth in 2019

AFS' fraud prevention tools help banks and credit unions proactively spot and stop fraudulent check, wire and ACH transactions before a loss can occur.

The company suggests that in 2019, AFS achieved expansion of its footprint to all 50 states, a 20% YoY increase in the volume of items processed, and customer growth of almost 100 new bank and credit union customers, such as half of the top 100 largest credit unions. Besides these, AFS says it also secured several strategic partnerships in 2019, including deals with Automated Systems and SQN Banking Systems.