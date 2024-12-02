Advanced Fraud Solutions, Atris to support banks in preventing fraud

AFS is a fraud prevention and risk mitigation SaaS company providing security tools to the financial institution market. Their products address a wide range of needs that the financial institution has, including check fraud, card fraud, and online banking fraud.

Atris Technology is a services provider offering automation solutions to the banking/financial sector. Key solutions include branch automation, real-time EFT processing, and IT security solutions.

AFSs TrueChecks software is now integrated into Atris FlexTeller21 platform, giving financial institutions an automated way to review check deposits for possible fraudulent activity. The TrueChecks service screens for counterfeit checks, non-sufficient funds, known scams, and duplicate deposits. When negative information is found, the integrated solution will alert the teller before the deposit is accepted, and give them a recommendation for what to do with the check.