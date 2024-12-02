ADVANCE.AI partners with FinScore





The partnership will improve ADVANCE.AI’s credit profiling and risk management capabilities through FinScore’s digital solutions, namely Telco Data Credit Scoring and Fraud Prevention Solutions.

FinScore is a Philippines-based financial technology company that offers a credit scoring platform and fraud detection tool based on alternative data, including telco-based data. The company’s mission is to fill the financial gap by providing inclusive credit scoring and improving access to financial services for consumers in the country.

A provider of artificial intelligence, risk management, and digital lending solutions, ADVANCE.AI partners over 1,000+ enterprise clients across banking, financial services, payment, remittance and web3.0. Its One-Stop Platform powers real-time operational response and fraud detection with 100+ data points covering credit bureau, telco, social networks, utility, IP, and geolocation.