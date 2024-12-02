ADVANCE.AI partners with Dow Jones

Under the partnership, ADVANCE.AI will integrate Dow Jones’s 'anti-money laundering, risk and compliance data into its suite of services comprising digital identity verification, risk and credit scoring, and digital lending. The collaboration will enhance ADVANCE.AI's product suite, which serves enterprises in the banking, financial services, fintech, payments, retail, and ecommerce sectors.

Founded in 2016, ADVANCE.AI currently serves over 1,000 enterprise clients across South and Southeast Asia, Latin America and mainland China. Clients include Standard Chartered, Generali Group, Bank CIMB Niaga, Home Credit, Shopee, and GoTo group.