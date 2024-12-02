ADVANCE.AI offers digital identity verification, KYC/KYB, AML, compliance, and risk management solutions in Southeast Asia. Based in Singapore, the company collaborates with clients from the banking, financial services, fintech, payment, retail, and ecommerce industries.

iBeta is an independent testing laboratory that thoroughly assesses the defences of biometric systems against advanced spoofing attacks, such as 3D-printed masks, resin, and latex masks. This evaluation goes beyond the basic photos and videos typically used in Level 1 testing, aimed at meeting the needs and demands of clients in an ever-evolving market.

Level 2 increases security

Achieving Level 2 ISO 30107-3 certification showcases ADVANCE.AI's ability to identify and prevent sophisticated spoofing techniques, thereby increasing customer security. Throughout the assessment, its liveness detection solution effectively blocked 300 presentation attacks on various devices, such as the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Apple iPhone 12.Officials from ADVANCE.AI. stated that obtaining this internationally recognised security certification provides their partners with assurance that their solutions are reliable and comply with global standards.

Earlier in 2024, ADVANCE.AI upgraded its Know Your Business (KYB) services for corporate due diligence in Singapore and Malaysia. The ADVANCE.BizQ platform was developed to offer data verification covering business registrations, company profiles, ownership structures, credit histories, and watchlist reports.

About data verification

Data verification represents a critical process in ensuring the accuracy and reliability of information within any system. Whether it's for financial transactions, scientific research, or everyday business operations, verifying data helps maintaining integrity and trust.

This process typically involves cross-checking data entries against original records, performing validations to ensure data consistency, and using automated tools to detect anomalies or discrepancies. Effective data verification can prevent errors, reduce risks, and upgrade decision-making by providing a solid foundation of trustworthy information. In an age where data is an asset, implementing robust data verification practices is important for any organisation aiming to achieve reliability in its operations.