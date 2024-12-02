Adoption of biometric authentication increases among shoppers

According to a MasterCard global survey, emerging biometric authentication technologies include the MasterCard Identity Check, the credit card issuer’s new payments system that enables consumers to make online purchases using facial or fingerprint recognition technologies.

In a survey of approximately 10,000 consumers, Mastercard found that 53% of shoppers said they forget their passwords on more than one occasion per week.

Additionally, more than one-third of these shoppers abandoned an online purchase after forgetting their password.

MasterCard recently completed pilots of MasterCard Identity Check in the US and the Netherlands.