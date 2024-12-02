Adoption of biometric authentication hampered by privacy and UX concerns

Thus, more than half of the respondents (57%) believed biometrics would make online authentication faster, while 54% and 53% said it would make online log-ins easier and more secure. When asked about their top concerns with biometric authentication, the number one issue was the risk biometrics would fall into the wrong hands, cited by a third of respondents.

Next, consumers said they were worried their behavioural data, showing a picture of where they had logged-in, would be sold by the identity provider (29%).

71% of users confirmed that needing to download multiple apps to authenticate with biometrics would deter them. Today, few biometric services offer cloud-based solutions, meaning users require an app to validate their identity and that the user’s identity is therefore tied to a single device. To authenticate with different businesses consumers typically need multiple apps.