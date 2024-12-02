Adobe settles with 15 US states over 2013 data breach

About 7 % of that sum goes to North Carolina. The breach is thought to have compromised personal information for 500,000 consumers, including more than 50,000 in North Carolina. Companies in this state are required to report data breaches, both to consumers and to the attorneys’ general. According to state data, 677 breaches have been reported so far in 2016.

The settlement stems from a data breach, discovered by Adobe in September 2013. The tech company said an attacker stole encrypted payment card numbers and expiration dates, as well as names, addresses, telephone numbers, email addresses and usernames stored on one of its servers. The 15 states taking part in the case alleged that the company didn’t use reasonable security measures to protect its systems and detect data hacks.

Other states participating in the Adobe investigation and settlement include Arkansas, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Vermont.

Under a multi-state settlement agreement, the company not only has to pay the settlements, but is also implementing new policies to prevent future data breaches.