Adobe integrates Digidentity's eSignature





According to the official press release, using Digidentity’s Remote Identification (Advanced and Qualified) assurance service, organisations receive an onboarding process that can be completed within minutes, including real-time remote registration and a self-service portal to manage account lifecycles and invite users.

With the integration of Digidentity within Adobe, clients can start signing their documents with Advanced (AES) or Qualified (QES) signatures on their existing contract. Digidentity is a Qualified Trust Service Provider in accordance with eIDAS.