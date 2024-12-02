Adobe integrates Aadhaar-based authentication in its e-sign solution

Aadhaar-based e-signature in Adobe Sign aims to help organisations eliminate their dependency on wet signatures and allow digital validation of users’ legal identity. The tech company said the market for e-signatures in India was growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 57%, and was expected to cross over 90 million transactions by 2020, according to Adobe E-signatures Indian Market Study.

Furthermore, the Aadhaar-based authentication built in Adobe Sign has around 30% market penetration and about 70% of companies have started their e-signature journey. Adobe also announced the rollout of a new local data centre in the country as many Indian businesses indicated their preference to adopt a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that is hosted locally.