Admiral Markets, Onfido, GetID join forces for identity verification





The reason behind this decision is to facilitate the digital access process with AI-powered technology. Onfido and GetID have joined forces to provide a modern approach to identity verification for Admiral Markets, displacing older, manual methods. This means that users can now simply take a photo of their government-issued ID and Onfido’s AI-powered technology verifies their document. The breakthrough hybrid approach automates and scales identity verification while using human experts to verify outliers.

The partnership has already seen results, as it:

increased onboarding rates by 13%;

started onboarding from countries that were not supported before;

facilitated user experience;

decreased cost per customer onboarding due to automated processes.



