ADIB rolls out biometric authentication for ecommerce transactions

ADIB enables customers to use their ADIB Mobile application biometric authentication to authenticate their ecommerce transactions. Biometric verification is an automated system that measures the physical characteristics of an individual to recognise his or her identity.

VCAS with biometric authentication uses fingerprint and facial biometrics to mitigate security and fraud risks. It eliminates traditional verification methods, such as OTP requirements, making it difficult for intruders to use illegally obtained consumer credentials.

According to the press release, online security and fraud protection has gained more importance with the COVID-19 pandemic for ecommerce websites as more people started shopping online.