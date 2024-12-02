Adflex implements Signifyd's technology for security checks





Adflex processes over seven million supply chain transactions a year for more than 4,000 businesses. It uses EMV 3-D Secure to offer authentication to its ecommerce customers and is now bringing additional fraud protection to its user base by integrating Signifyd’s machine-learning technology into its B2B payment offering via API.

Signifyd’s platform will enable Adflex to make use of machine learning and big data to automate online order flows and separate fraudulent and legitimate orders in real time. The integration will also perform velocity checks to instantly assess and identify irregular payment patterns that could indicate fraud. These checks are designed to monitor the pace at which buyers submit transactions, helping to identify and intercept fraudsters that seek to max out stolen card details.