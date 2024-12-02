ADAX integrates Blockpass' KYC verification solution

With Blockpass’ integration, ADAX will gain KYC, AML, and face match capabilities that maintain user privacy and control. Moreover, in December, Blockpass announced its native utility token PASS on ADAX and Basetrade. The company will give 400 PASS tokens to the first 1000 users of the ADAX platform who complete their KYC using the Blockpass App.

ADAX provides a variety of services, such as an asset-backed security token issuance platform, a security token investment platform, a regulated exchange for secondary trading of utility as well as security tokens, and a fiat-digital assets gateway. On the other hand, Blockpass is a digital identity application and service that provides a one-click compliance gateway to financial services and other regulated industries. Users can create, store, and manage a data-secure digital identity which can be used for an entire ecosystem of services or token purchases.