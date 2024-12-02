Acuant's Trusted Identity Platform selected by Ceevo for ID verification and onboarding





Ceevo is an omnichannel payment platform, which offers customers their payment method of choice for a seamless shopping experience. The reason Ceevo selected Acuant's Trusted Identity Platform is due to the company’s flexibility and ease of use. Acuant is supported in iOS, Android, and HTML, and deployable on smart devices, desktops, and kiosks. Via this collaboration, Ceevo customers are enabled to interact on any channel and cross-channel to complete multi-factor authentication in a user-friendly workflow.

Acuant FaceID biometric facial recognition offers speed and accuracy for superior identity proofing to thwart rampant sophisticated fraud such as deepfake videos. Moreover, Advanced Passive Liveness is now offered in FaceID's Standard and Government classes and works across all digital channels (native and web) bringing liveness tests to the web. As such, Ceevo will be able to verify customer identity via HTML (desktop) or mobile device.