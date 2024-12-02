Acuant's Ozone now available on mobile

The proprietary Ozone technology is a regulatory-compliance tool for the authentication of chip-based identity documents like ePassports and electronic IDs. Its expansion to include mobile devices will allow for the on-premise authentication of chip documents as well as remote verification, re-verification, and onboarding for a variety of industries.

By placing a compatible device running Ozone on a chip-based document, it can unlock the document’s chip and, using cryptographic security, safely send the data contained within it to the cloud for authentication.

The entire process can be done in less than a minute and the data involved is fully encrypted to ensure maximum privacy. Ozone’s built-in age verification and document expiration checks can generate a Digital Travel Credential (DTC) when complete.



