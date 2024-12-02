This partnership offers businesses a streamlined way to automate, accelerate, and scale onboarding, while maintaining regulatory compliance and reducing risk.

Acuant’s orchestration layer and workflow features automate verification, ensuring high-risk customers are screened against global sanctions lists and, if necessary, subject to additional due diligence checks. Friction is only applied to suspicious identities, delivering a fast, seamless experience to trusted identities and safeguarding against fraud, terrorism, human trafficking, and other forms of corruption.

Acuant’s sanctions screening leverages over 400 sanctions and Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs) lists that are continuously updated and apply a wide array of algorithms to reduce false positives. Automated screening is applied with superior tools, including rule configurability, for case and queue management.

Via ServiceNow’s Financial Services Operations offering companies can get up and running quickly to deliver solutions from Acuant’s trusted identity platform, such as a risk-based approach to automated KYC and KYB, real-time risk detection with graph intelligence and machine learning, and inclusive global coverage.