Acuant reveals the launch of its AcuantGO in the CEE region

The solution is designed to deliver the power of the Acuant's Trusted Identity Platform at lightning speed. It deploys mobile and web identity verification and KYC that meet regulatory, business, and customer needs.

Acuant’s initiative enables businesses of all sizes to upgrade their existing workflows or start from scratch without the need for significant technical resources and a lengthy integration process. In addition, it is meant to give customers the freedom to transact whenever and wherever they wish while protecting their data and privacy.