Acuant partners with Microsoft to improve its digital identity ecosystem





Azure AD verifiable credentials are now available in public preview. My Digital ID from Acuant will be an offering that enables organisations to issue, request, and verify digital credentials to improve the onboarding process of new and existing users, secure access to apps, and enable a credential recovery experience.

Through an open standards approach, organisations are enabled to verify a variety of attributions including identity documents, biometrics, and other identification data providing individuals with more control of their shared personal information. The result is a verified My Digital ID card (verified credential) that will be in the Microsoft Authenticator app and other wallet apps that support open standards.