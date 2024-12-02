Acuant partners with Chainalysis to improve AML solutions





The partnership is meant to help financial institutions and cryptocurrency businesses assess risk, automate workflows, safeguard against illicit transactions, and protect their reputations with AML solutions.

Acuant and Chainalysis customers will now be able to leverage both platforms via the Acuant interface to manage transactions that are indicative of higher risk. They will have access to Chainalysis Know Your Transactions (KYT) as well as their graphical investigative software, Chainalysis Reactor, which can be used to follow the flow of funds across the blockchain for investigations.

The Chainalysis KYT and Acuant integration combines a dataset of thousands of services with solutions that help reviewing both fiat and cryptocurrency transactions, detect suspicious activity, manage investigations, and file suspicious activity reports (SARs).