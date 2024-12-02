Acuant partners Airside to provide mobile identity verification





The new Airside Digital Identity App provides consumers with control over when, where, and how they share their personal data. The app protects data privacy by using end-to-end encryption, with no centralised databases for identity data or images. Airside’s s architecture allows individuals to add and share their verified identity data with their chosen business for a specified period of time.

The Airside Digital Identity App provides verification of passports and driver’s licenses powered by Acuant, which can be used and re-used for a variety of services, including the linking of verified IDs to COVID-19 tests and vaccination records. Acuant’s identity verification, including facial recognition match, uses end-to-end encryption, not storing identity data or images, while Airside’s Digital Identity Network offers smartphone-enabled portability that allows for single-enrolment and re-usability of sensitive information.

Users of the Airside Digital Identity App can scan and add their IDs, then take a selfie for biometric identity verification using facial recognition match with anti-spoofing and fraud protection.