Acuant launches new suite of identity verification, KYC, and AML solutions

According to the press release, Acuant GO allows businesses of all sizes to upgrade their existing workflows or start from scratch without the need for significant technical resources or a lengthy integration process. Identity verification and KYC compliance products can be set up in a few hours without any coding or IT expertise and are built to scale and handle unknown or unexpected volumes.

Acuant Go consists of fully automated, AI-powered solutions that are GDPR and CCPA compliant out of the box.