Acuant integrates its products into Screenlyy's Verification Solution

Incorporating Acuant products into its application, Screenlyy strengthens its authentication solutions for more robust customer verification checks that keep the process low friction. Screenlyy provides end-to-end guest ID verification and screening software for property managers and rental hosts, which allows the verification and assessment of guests before accepting reservations. Via this service, the users, their property, and their community are kept safe. It also reduces the cost, time, and liability associated with potentially risky guests.

Screenlyy implemented Acuant’s AssureID, FaceID, and various database checks to provide a comprehensive customer verification solution that establishes trust and minimises risk. The online process keeps all personal data being encrypted, and hosts are provided with real time results that enable them to make a faster informed renting decision.