Acuant joins a network of technology partners developing integrations with PingOne DaVinci through the Ping Identity Global Technology Partner Programme. Partner solutions that integrate with PingOne DaVinci deliver an augmented customer experience in a fraction of the time through drag-and-drop design of digital user journeys across multiple applications and ecosystems.

Representatives from Acuant stated that continued expansion of the digital economy and evolving threats command the need for businesses and consumers to establish trust on demand. This means truly knowing who you are doing business with and enabling secure transactions from any location, at any time.











Acuant tackles fraud in multiple industries through AI

Acuant has worked with partners in every industry to secure, scale, and streamline trusted transactions. Acuant’s integration with PingOne DaVinci delivers access to a complete Identity Proofing Suite for KYC, EDD, CIP, and ongoing fraud and risk management. AI-powered identity verification, regulatory compliance (AML/KYC) and digital identity solutions deliver accuracy and efficiency that balance security with customer experience.

Ping Identity’s officials explained that their company is committed to expanding their technology partner ecosystem to deliver augmented, frictionless customer experiences. Their partnership with Acuant leverages PingOne DaVinci’s seamless orchestration to ensure dynamic user journeys are delivered quickly and efficiently at every stage of the user journey.





Automating onboarding and KYC compliance

Acuant has also integrated with ServiceNow, providing customers with seamless online identity verification, KYC, KYB, and AML compliance. This partnership offers businesses a streamlined way to automate, accelerate, and scale onboarding, while maintaining regulatory compliance and reducing risk.





How it works?

Via ServiceNow’s Financial Services Operations offering companies can get up and running quickly to deliver solutions from Acuant’s trusted identity platform, such as a risk-based approach to automated KYC and KYB, real-time risk detection with graph intelligence and machine learning, and inclusive global coverage.Acuant’s sanctions screening leverages over 400 sanctions and Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs) lists that are continuously updated and apply a wide array of algorithms to reduce false positives. Automated screening is applied with superior tools, including rule configurability, for case and queue management.