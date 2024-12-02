Acuant finishes IdentityMind's acquisition, creates digital identity proofing and verification platform

Acuant will combine its Trusted Identity Platform for identity proofing and verification with IdentityMind's Digital Identity Platform for identity creation, risk scoring, transaction monitoring, and regulatory compliance (KYC and AML). This creates a best-in-class Identity Platform for building, proofing, verifying, and maintaining digital identities.

The combined platform executes against one of the most difficult challenges: addressing if one truly is who one says they are and delivering the answer with certainty and trust. As such, with third-party data and technology sources, and a single API, customers can access as much or as little as they need of the platform. The result is an advanced orchestration hub that provides the most accurate risk decisioning, allows businesses to move faster, and delivers the best user experience across all channels.