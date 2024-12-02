Acuant, Bluebird partner to deliver cloud-based identity verification to car rental operators

According to the press release, Bluebird is a global car rental software company that will utilise Acuant for streamlined and secure customer experiences. With Acuant’s trusted solutions, aimed to prevent fraud and manage risk, car rental locations will be able to deliver a superior customer experience in a secure fashion. Bluebird clients engaged with Acuant’s platform will be able solve problems in both mobile and in-store/retail location workflows.

Therefore, under this partnership, Bluebird customers will be able to leverage Acuant’s cloud-based identity verification technology, Acuant IDscan, AssureID, FaceID, and Ozone to enable multi-factor authentication on any channel.

Moreover, to use the solution, a user simply captures their government-issued identity document – which is instantly authenticated via 50+ forensic document-specific tests – then takes a selfie with a liveness test to prevent fraud. The selfie image is compared to the image on their ID for accurate verification. The entire verification process takes less than 20 seconds for a user.

Overall, Acuant technology protects personally identifiable information (PII) providing encryption to and from the cloud to ensure data privacy.